UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 points lower at 7,464 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * SKY: Comcast beat Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox in the battle for Sky on Saturday after offering 30.6 billion pounds ($40 billion) in a dramatic auction to decide the fate of the pay-television group. * RANDGOLD RESOURCES: Canada's Barrick Gold Corp and African miner Randgold Resources Ltd are in advanced stages of negotiations to merge their operations, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing sources. * BT GROUP: BT Group is in advanced talks to appoint payment technology provider Worldpay's outgoing co-chief executive Philip Jansen as its new chief executive, Sky News reported on Saturday. * WPP: The world's largest advertising company WPP Plc is preparing to consolidate some of its businesses in a bid to keep pace with the industry's digital shift, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday as U.S. markets tightened just weeks ahead of Washington's plan to impose new sanctions against Iran, with major traders and banks expecting prices to rise over $90 per barrel in coming months. * GOLD: Gold edged lower on Monday as the dollar held firm on news that China has cancelled trade talks with the United States, with the market also eyeing this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for guidance on future rate hikes. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.7 percent higher at 7490.23 on Friday as speech by Prime Minister Theresa May helped boost Britain's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 to a 2 1/2 week high. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Grainger BAG.L Trading Statement Pennon Group GRI.L Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado)