September 24, 2018 / 5:59 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

3 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27
points lower at 7,464 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SKY: Comcast beat Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox
 in the battle for Sky on Saturday after offering 30.6 billion
pounds ($40 billion) in a dramatic auction to decide the fate of the
pay-television group.
    
    * RANDGOLD RESOURCES: Canada's Barrick Gold Corp and African miner
Randgold Resources Ltd are in advanced stages of negotiations to merge
their operations, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing sources.
    
    * BT GROUP: BT Group is in advanced talks to appoint payment
technology provider Worldpay's outgoing co-chief executive Philip Jansen
as its new chief executive, Sky News reported on Saturday.
    
    * WPP: The world's largest advertising company WPP Plc is preparing
to consolidate some of its businesses in a bid to keep pace with the industry's
digital shift, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
    
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday as U.S. markets tightened just weeks ahead
of Washington's plan to impose new sanctions against Iran, with major traders
and banks expecting prices to rise over $90 per barrel in coming months.

    
    * GOLD: Gold edged lower on Monday as the dollar held firm on news that
China has cancelled trade talks with the United States, with the market also
eyeing this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for guidance on future rate
hikes.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.7 percent higher at 7490.23 on Friday as
speech by Prime Minister Theresa May helped boost Britain's exporter-heavy FTSE
100 to a 2 1/2 week high.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Grainger          BAG.L   Trading Statement
 Pennon Group      GRI.L   Trading Statement
 
 
        
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
