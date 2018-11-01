Company News
November 1, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 1

    Nov. 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 23
points lower at 7,106 
on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BHP: Top global miner BHP on Thursday said it would buy
back shares and pay a special dividend to return $10.4 billion to shareholders,
sticking to a promise to hand back all of the proceeds from the sale of its U.S.
shale business. 
    * PATISSERIE VALERIE: David Scott, who used to run Druckers Vienna
Patisserie, said on Wednesday he had no intention to make an offer or buy shares
in Patisserie Valerie, the British cafe chain hit by an accounting
scandal. 
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct International Plc, the sportswear
group controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, said on Wednesday it had paid 8
million pounds ($10.2 million) to buy Evans Cycles after it fell into
administration.
    * EASYJET: Budget airline EasyJet said on Wednesday that it had
submitted a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia, in
response to the new Italian government's ongoing sales process.  
    * GOLD: Gold recovered on Thursday from a three-week low hit in the previous
session as the recent fall in the metal prices and an easing dollar from
multi-month highs induced some bids. 
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses in previous sessions,
amid signs of rising supply and growing concerns that demand might weaken on the
prospect of a global economic slowdown. 
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.3 percent on Wednesday as upbeat
results from Standard Chartered provided some respite from a grim
October that put the market on track for its worst month since August 2015.     
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Croda International PLC            CRDA.L     Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 Just Eat PLC                       JE.L       Q3 2018 Order Update
 BT Group PLC                       BT.L       Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Smith & Nephew PLC                 SN.L       Q3 2018 Trading Statement
 Lancashire Holdings Ltd            LRE.L      Q3 2018 Earnings 
 Indivior PLC                       INDV.L     Q3 2018 Earnings 
   
