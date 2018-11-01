UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 1

Nov. 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 23 points lower at 7,106 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Top global miner BHP on Thursday said it would buy back shares and pay a special dividend to return $10.4 billion to shareholders, sticking to a promise to hand back all of the proceeds from the sale of its U.S. shale business. * PATISSERIE VALERIE: David Scott, who used to run Druckers Vienna Patisserie, said on Wednesday he had no intention to make an offer or buy shares in Patisserie Valerie, the British cafe chain hit by an accounting scandal. * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct International Plc, the sportswear group controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, said on Wednesday it had paid 8 million pounds ($10.2 million) to buy Evans Cycles after it fell into administration. * EASYJET: Budget airline EasyJet said on Wednesday that it had submitted a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia, in response to the new Italian government's ongoing sales process. * GOLD: Gold recovered on Thursday from a three-week low hit in the previous session as the recent fall in the metal prices and an easing dollar from multi-month highs induced some bids. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses in previous sessions, amid signs of rising supply and growing concerns that demand might weaken on the prospect of a global economic slowdown. * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.3 percent on Wednesday as upbeat results from Standard Chartered provided some respite from a grim October that put the market on track for its worst month since August 2015. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Croda International PLC CRDA.L Q3 2018 Trading Statement Just Eat PLC JE.L Q3 2018 Order Update BT Group PLC BT.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Smith & Nephew PLC SN.L Q3 2018 Trading Statement Lancashire Holdings Ltd LRE.L Q3 2018 Earnings Indivior PLC INDV.L Q3 2018 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)