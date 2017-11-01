UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 18 points higher at 7,511.2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * IAG: Britain's biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday British Airways' cabin crew had voted to accept a pay deal that brings their long-running dispute to an end. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca has won U.S. approval for a new blood cancer drug several months earlier than expected, boosting its oncology portfolio - and requiring it to pay $1.5 billion to shareholders in the biotech company that first discovered the medicine. * INDIVIOR: Indivior Plc's experimental drug to treat opioid addiction should be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Tuesday. * IMAGINATION TECH: Imagination Technologies shareholders approved a 550 million pound ($730 million) cash takeover by China-backed Canyon Bridge on Tuesday, a day after the buyout firm's founder was charged by U.S. authorities with insider trading. * Britain's FTSE sealed its best monthly gains since May on Tuesday as a series of upbeat earning updates including from oil major BP helped it rebound and end October on a high. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)