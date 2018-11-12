UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 12

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 56 points higher at 7,161 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * JOHNSTON PRESS: The owner of the Daily Mail newspaper has drawn up a plan to make an offer for the "i" title from Johnston Press after the struggling regional publisher put itself up for sale, Sky News reported on Saturday. * ASTRAZENECA: The biggest clinical trial so far to assess a new class of diabetes pills shows that AstraZeneca's Farxiga can prevent heart failure and cut the risk of kidney problems in a broad range of patients. * SHIRE, TAKEDA: Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical is set to win conditional EU antitrust approval for its $62-billion bid for London's Shire, the biggest ever overseas acquisition by a Japanese company, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday. * ICAG: Anglo-Spanish airline group IAG, the owner of British Airways, is taking steps to avoid falling foul of European Union ownership rules in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Saturday. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Monday, having dipped to a one-month low in the previous session after the U.S. dollar firmed on the Federal Reserve's plans to gradually keep tightening borrowing costs. * OIL: Oil prices rose by about one percent on Monday after top exporter Saudi Arabia announced a cut in supply for December, seen as a measure to halt a market slump that had seen crude decline by 20 percent since early October. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent on Friday, ending two days of gains as weak metals prices weighed, Burberry sank 5 percent and Wall Street opened lower after a hawkish Federal Reserve statement renewed worries about an imminent interest rate hike. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Playtech PTEC.L Trading Statement Dignity PLC DTY.L Q3 2018 Trading Statement Carr's Group CARRC.L FY Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)