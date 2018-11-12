Company News
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 12

    Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 56
points higher at 7,161 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * JOHNSTON PRESS: The owner of the Daily Mail newspaper has drawn up a plan
to make an offer for the "i" title from Johnston Press after the
struggling regional publisher put itself up for sale, Sky News reported on
Saturday. 
    * ASTRAZENECA: The biggest clinical trial so far to assess a new class of
diabetes pills shows that AstraZeneca's Farxiga can prevent heart
failure and cut the risk of kidney problems in a broad range of patients.

    * SHIRE, TAKEDA: Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical is set to
win conditional EU antitrust approval for its $62-billion bid for London's
Shire, the biggest ever overseas acquisition by a Japanese company, two people
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
    * ICAG: Anglo-Spanish airline group IAG, the owner of British
Airways, is taking steps to avoid falling foul of European Union ownership rules
in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on
Saturday. 
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Monday, having dipped to a one-month low
in the previous session after the U.S. dollar firmed on the Federal Reserve's
plans to gradually keep tightening borrowing costs. 
    * OIL: Oil prices rose by about one percent on Monday after top exporter
Saudi Arabia announced a cut in supply for December, seen as a measure to halt a
market slump that had seen crude decline by 20 percent since early October.

    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent on Friday, ending two days
of gains as weak metals prices weighed, Burberry sank 5 percent and Wall Street
opened lower after a hawkish Federal Reserve statement renewed worries about an
imminent interest rate hike. 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Playtech       PTEC.L   Trading Statement
 Dignity PLC    DTY.L    Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 Carr's Group   CARRC.L  FY Earnings
 
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
