UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 12

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7,328 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * UNILEVER: Patties made by Unilever Plc are being used by Burger King as the restaurant chain rolled out a meat-free version of its Whopper burger in 25 European countries to strengthen its foothold in the exploding market for plant-based food. * CIGARETTE MAKERS: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be meeting with vaping industry representatives as his administration considers tightening e-cigarette regulations amid a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related injuries and deaths. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca said on Monday its experimental treatment significantly reduced disease activity in a late-stage study of patients with autoimmune disorder lupus. The results pit anifrolumab against GlaxoSmithKline's Benlysta - the only new drug approved for lupus in the last 60 years. * GOLD: Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as investors looked for clues from U.S. President Donald Trump on the status of trade talks with China, while the political unrest in Hong Kong provided some support to the safe-haven metal. * OIL: U.S. oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday, weighed down by uncertainty over whether U.S.-China trade talks are making much progress, while higher Saudi Arabian crude output reinforced concerns about oversupply. * The UK blue chip index slid 0.4% on Monday as a mix of rising tensions in Hong Kong, dampened U.S.-China trade sentiment and a firmer pound hit the exporter-heavy FTSE 100. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Gear4music Holdings Half Year Earnings Release Land Securities Group Half Year Earnings Release Meggitt Plc Q3 Trading Statement Release AVEVA Group Half Year Earnings Release Assura Plc Half Year Earnings Release Vodafone Group Half Year Earnings Release Aggreko Plc Q3 Trading Statement Release Electrocomponents Plc Half Year Earnings Release ITV Plc Q3 Trading Statement Release Experian Plc Half Year Earnings Release DCC Half Year Earnings Release Premier Foods Half Year Earnings Release Arrow Global Group Trading Statement Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)