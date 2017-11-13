FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 13
Sections
Featured
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
U.S.
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
Business
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
France
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 5:35 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 33
points at 7,465.6 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * UNILEVER: Unilever's Dutch Works Council is threatening to call
for strike action across global factories if potential buyers of its margarine
business don’t agree to protect jobs and pension guarantees, The Telegraph
reported on Saturday.  
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair is to increase the number of pilots it employs
directly and hire more staff to respond to their queries as part of a new
programme to improve its pilot management, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
    * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British employers expect to raise pay for their workers
only a little despite strong demand for staff and already low unemployment,
according to an industry survey that suggested no immediate respite for the
country's squeezed households.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower early on Monday in the wake of their biggest
one-day percentage loss in about two weeks in the previous session, weighed down
as the U.S. dollar firmed.
    * OIL: Oil trading was cautious on Monday amid ongoing tensions in the
Middle East and after a rising rig count in the United States suggested
producers there are preparing to increase output.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.7 percent at
7,432.99 points on Friday, as shares could not shake a downbeat mood and
suffered their biggest weekly drop in two months as retail stocks continued to
weigh, with Burberry and Bunzl leading losses.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
        
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Ladbrokes Coral                   Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Taylor Wimpey PLC                 Trading Statement Release
 Senior PLC                        Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Ultra Electronics                 Trading Statement Release
 Carr's Group PLC                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Dignity PLC                       Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Lonmin PLC                        Q4 production and results
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.