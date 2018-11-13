UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 13

Company News
    Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15
points higher at 7,068 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SHIRE, TAKEDA: Banks, law firms and other advisers stand to earn up to
$963 million in fees from Takeda Pharmaceutical's $62 billion takeover
of drugmaker Shire, according to documents for the deal published on
Monday.
    * IQE: British chipmaker IQE Plc warned on Monday that its
current-year financial results would be lower, after fellow Apple supplier
Lumentum cut its quarterly forecast, citing lower orders by a major customer.

    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, as investors looked for
bargains after the metal fell to a more than one-month low on a stronger U.S.
dollar.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell by around 1 percent on Tuesday, with Brent crude
sliding below $70 and WTI below $60 per barrel, after U.S. President Donald
Trump put pressure on OPEC not to cut supply to prop up the market.
    * The UK blue chip index lost 0.74 percent on Monday as fears about the
terms of Brexit sank the pound, giving an accounting boost to stocks with
foreign revenues in dollars. 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:      
 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC  CDM.L   Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 Vodafone Group PLC              VOD.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Aggreko PLC                     AGGK.L  Q3 2018 Trading Statement
 Taylor Wimpey PLC               TW.L    Trading Statement 
 Land Securities Group PLC       LAND.L  Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 BTG PLC                         BTG.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Castings PLC                    CGS.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Carclo PLC                      C1Y.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Adept Technology Group PLC      ADT.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Purplebricks Group PLC          PURP.L  Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 FirstGroup PLC                  FGP.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 DCC Plc                         DCC.L   Half Year Earnings
 Experian                        EXPN.L  Half Year Earnings
 McCarthy & Stone                MCS.L   Full Year Earnings
 Premier Foods                   PFD.L   Half Year Earnings
