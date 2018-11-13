UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points higher at 7,068 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHIRE, TAKEDA: Banks, law firms and other advisers stand to earn up to $963 million in fees from Takeda Pharmaceutical's $62 billion takeover of drugmaker Shire, according to documents for the deal published on Monday. * IQE: British chipmaker IQE Plc warned on Monday that its current-year financial results would be lower, after fellow Apple supplier Lumentum cut its quarterly forecast, citing lower orders by a major customer. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, as investors looked for bargains after the metal fell to a more than one-month low on a stronger U.S. dollar. * OIL: Oil prices fell by around 1 percent on Tuesday, with Brent crude sliding below $70 and WTI below $60 per barrel, after U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on OPEC not to cut supply to prop up the market. * The UK blue chip index lost 0.74 percent on Monday as fears about the terms of Brexit sank the pound, giving an accounting boost to stocks with foreign revenues in dollars. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Codemasters Group Holdings PLC CDM.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Aggreko PLC AGGK.L Q3 2018 Trading Statement Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L Trading Statement Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L Half Year 2019 Earnings BTG PLC BTG.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Castings PLC CGS.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Carclo PLC C1Y.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Adept Technology Group PLC ADT.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Purplebricks Group PLC PURP.L Half Year 2019 Earnings FirstGroup PLC FGP.L Half Year 2019 Earnings DCC Plc DCC.L Half Year Earnings Experian EXPN.L Half Year Earnings McCarthy & Stone MCS.L Full Year Earnings Premier Foods PFD.L Half Year Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)