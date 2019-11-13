UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26 points lower at 7,340 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * NATIONAL GRID: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday gave UK energy company National Grid Plc 14 days to explain why the state should not revoke the utility's certificate to operate its gas franchise in downstate New York, saying that it had failed to provide "adequate and reliable service." * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump dashed investors' hopes for a positive sign on a U.S.-China trade deal with a speech that gave away little, while a firmer dollar limited upside for bullion. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as prospects for a trade deal between the United States and China dimmed, weighing on the outlook for the global economy and energy demand. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5% on Tuesday as renewed hopes of a U.S.-China trade resolution and a more than 3% rise in shares of telecom giant Vodafone helped it bounce back. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: J D Wetherspoon Q1 Trading Statement Release Renold Half Year Earnings Release Workspace Group Half Year Earnings Release Avon Rubber Full Year Earnings Release SSE Half Year Earnings Release British Land Company Half Year Earnings Release Taylor Wimpey Trading Statement Release Talktalk Telecom Group Interim Earnings Release Tullow Oil Trading Statement Release BBA Aviation Q3 Trading Statement Release Smiths Group Q1 Trading Statement Release OneSavings Bank Q3 Trading Statement Release Wizz Air Full Year Earnings Release Speedy Hire Half Year Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)