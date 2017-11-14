UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points lower at 7,407.7 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RIO TINTO: Mick Davis, the former head of global miner Xstrata, has emerged as a frontrunner to become the next chairman of Anglo Australian miner Rio Tinto,, the Financial Times newspaper reported. * RIO TINTO: The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc closed the main access road to its giant Grasberg copper mine in the eastern province of Papua on Tuesday for the second time in three days after another shooting incident. Rio Tinto has a joint venture with Freeport-McMoRan for a 40 percent share of production above specific levels until 2021, and 40 percent of all production after 2021. * BHP BILLITON: A court in Brazil decided on Monday to resume criminal proceedings, including consideration of murder charges, related to the 2015 Samarco mine disaster, throwing out a challenge from two defendants claiming that evidence was illegally collected. Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd , joint owners of the Samarco iron mine, are part of a group that includes 22 people and two other companies that stand accused of crimes related to a tailing dam that burst. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it was in the process of developing a plan for repairing the damaged parts at its Enchilada platform and re-deploying personnel following its shutdown after a fire last week. * EN+/ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American blocked Jim Rutherford, a member of its audit and remuneration committees, from joining the board of Russia's En+ Group, which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminium and hydropower businesses and recently listed in London, the Financial Times newspaper reported citing people familiar with the matter. on.ft.com/2zVdxU2 * CENTRAL ASIA METALS: Central Asia Metals, which has just bought a lead and zinc mine in Macedonia, would consider further purchases but not for six months, its chairman said on Monday. * GRENFELL FIRE: Hundreds of people displaced by a fire that killed about 80 people in London in June are still living in hotels or friends' houses because of a failure by local authorities to rehouse them, the lawmaker representing the area said on Monday. * BREXIT: British Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday the government would allow parliament the opportunity to debate, scrutinise and vote on any final Brexit agreement, offering a concession to Conservative Party rebels. * BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May's blueprint for Britain's exit from the European Union faces a crucial test starting on Tuesday, when lawmakers try to win concessions from a weakened leader on the government's legislation to sever ties. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed early on Tuesday, with the dollar supported by higher U.S. Treasury yields and Asian stocks down amid uncertainty over tax reforms in the United States. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the prospect of further rises in U.S. output undermined ongoing OPEC-led production cuts aimed at tightening the market. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at nearly six-week lows on Monday, dragged down by financial sector shares and ceding earlier gains fuelled by the weak pound. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BBA Aviation PLC Q3 BTG PLC Half Year McCarthy & Stone PLC Full Year Vodafone Group PLC Half Year Electrocomponents PLC Half Year FirstGroup PLC Half Year Land Securities Group PLC Half Year Meggitt PLC Trading Statement AVEVA Group PLC Half Year UBM PLC Trading Update Intermediate Capital Group PLC Half Year ITV PLC Q3 B&M European Value Retail Half Year Bovis Home Group Plc Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)