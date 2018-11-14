UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower at 7,030 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * FLYBE: British regional airline Flybe Group Plc is said to explore a sale or a merger with a rival, Sky News reported on Tuesday, weeks after it issued a profit warning because of fuel costs, weakening demand and a weaker British pound. * PRUDENTIAL: Prudential Plc, Britain's largest insurer, reported a 17 percent rise in its life insurance new business profit for the first nine months of the year on Wednesday, driven by another robust performance in Asia. * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar retreated from a 16-month high touched earlier in the week, easing amid a surge in the euro and sterling on a draft Brexit agreement. * OIL: Oil markets struggled to find their footing on Wednesday after plunging by 7 percent the previous session, with surging supply and the spectre of faltering demand keeping investors on edge. * The UK blue chip index was up a marginal 0.01 percent on Tuesday after sterling strength on Brexit deal hopes weighed on exporters, offsetting gains for Vodafone, Experian and Melrose Industries. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ab Dynamics PLC ABDP.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Cobham PLC COB.L Trading Statement Workspace Group PLC WKP.L Half Year 2019 Earnings SSE PLC SSE.L Half Year 2019 Earnings British Land Company PLC BLND.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Grainger PLC GRI.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Flybe Group Plc FLYB.L Half Year Earnings Smiths Group Plc SMIN.L Q1 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)