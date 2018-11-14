Company News
November 14, 2018 / 5:28 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 14

2 Min Read

    Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24
points lower at 7,030
on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * FLYBE: British regional airline Flybe Group Plc is said to
explore a sale or a merger with a rival, Sky News reported on Tuesday, weeks
after it issued a profit warning because of fuel costs, weakening demand and a
weaker British pound.
    * PRUDENTIAL: Prudential Plc, Britain's largest insurer, reported a
17 percent rise in its life insurance new business profit for the first nine
months of the year on Wednesday, driven by another robust performance in Asia.

    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar retreated from
a 16-month high touched earlier in the week, easing amid a surge in the euro and
sterling on a draft Brexit agreement.
    * OIL: Oil markets struggled to find their footing on Wednesday after
plunging by 7 percent the previous session, with surging supply and the spectre
of faltering demand keeping investors on edge.
    * The UK blue chip index was up a marginal 0.01 percent on Tuesday after
sterling strength on Brexit deal hopes weighed on exporters, offsetting gains
for Vodafone, Experian and Melrose Industries. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Ab Dynamics PLC           ABDP.L  Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Cobham PLC                COB.L   Trading Statement 
 Workspace Group PLC       WKP.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 SSE PLC                   SSE.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 British Land Company PLC  BLND.L  Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Grainger PLC              GRI.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Flybe Group Plc           FLYB.L  Half Year Earnings
 Smiths Group Plc          SMIN.L  Q1 Trading Statement
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.