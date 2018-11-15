Company News
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 15

    Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28
points lower at 7,006 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * VODAFONE: Vodafone may replicate elements of its British mobile
towers joint venture in other markets but not necessarily to the extent of
sharing radio equipment in major cities, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Thursday, after rising nearly a percent
in the previous session, as the dollar retreated further from a 16-month peak
against a basket of currencies.
    * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Thursday, weighed down by rising supply going
into a market in which consumption is expected to slow down amid a glum economic
outlook.
    * EX-DIVS: Bunzl, Glaxosmithkline, Marks and Spencer
, Royal Dutch Shell, J Sainsbury and Scott Mortgage
Investment Trust will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend
pay-out on Thursday, trimming 16.2 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip index ended 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday as mining
shares and oil majors sold off amid growing anxiety that global growth was
slowing, though a late rally in gambling stocks offset some of the slide.
 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Urban Logistics Reit PLC        SHED.L   Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 3i Group PLC                    III.L    Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Great Portland Estates PLC      GPOR.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC    SPX.L    Trading Statement 
 Dart Group PLC                  DTG.L    Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Tullow Oil PLC                  TLW.L    Trading Statement 
 Safestore Holdings PLC          SAFE.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Norcros PLC                     NXR.L    Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Enteq Upstream PLC              NTQ.L    Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Premier Oil PLC                 PMO.L    Trading and Operations Update
 Investec PLC                    INVP.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Intermediate Capital Group PLC  ICP.L    Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 Royal Mail PLC                  RMG.L    Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Mediclinic International PLC    MDCM.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Card Factory PLC                CARDC.L  Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 Bodycote PLC                    BOY.L    Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 Bovis Homes Group Plc           BVS.L    Trading Statement
 Close Brothers Group Plc        CBRO.L   Trading Statement
 
