UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4 points at 7,377.1 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton said on Thursday it hopes to divest its troubled U.S. onshore shale business in around two years. The company also said it was looking for the right time to sell its Nickel West business in Australia. * SHELL: A combined 75,206 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 215,122 million cubic feet per day of natural gas production are shut-in at four platforms in the wake of a Nov. 8 fire at Royal Dutch Shell's Enchilada platform, according to U.S. government data. * VODAFONE: Vodafone plans to use its expertise in customer data to help to fend off competition in Italy from French newcomer Iliad and avoid an India-style price war, its chief executive said on Wednesday. * LSE: The London Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will provide "all the facts necessary" for shareholders to vote on how its chairman handled the planned departure of Chief Executive Xavier Rolet. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday after upbeat U.S. economic data bolstered the prospects of interest rate increases next month and beyond by the Federal Reserve. * OIL: Oil markets were stable on Thursday as rising U.S. crude production and inventories were countered by expectations that OPEC will extend an ongoing production cut during a meeting at the end of this month. * EX-DIVS: Bunzl, Imperial Brands, Marks & Spencer, Royal Dutch Shell (A), Royal Dutch Shell (B), J Sainsbury and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday, trimming 14.56 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.6 percent and closed at 7,372.61 points on Wednesday, as stocks suffered their fifth straight day of losses, dragged to five-week lows by big falls in mining and energy shares. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: British Land Company Half Year 2018 Earnings Release 3i Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Keller Group PLC Trading Statement Release Investec PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Norcros PLC Half Year 2018 Trading Update Mediclinic International Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Assura PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Premier Oil PLC Trading and Operations Update Coats Group PLC Trading Statement Release Royal Mail PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Manchester United PLC Q1 2018 Earnings Release Close Brothers Q1 2018 Earnings Release TBC Bank Group Q3 2017 Trading Statement Ted Baker Q3 Trading update