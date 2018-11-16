UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 16

Company News
    Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 24
points higher at 7,062 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 

    * OCADO: Ocado         , the online supermarket providing technology to U.S
retailer Kroger, sees opportunities to strike more deals with established
grocers in Europe, Asia and South America, and could move into other categories
in retail and beyond.             
    * RBS: A sell-off across Britain's financial markets wiped 2.84 billion
pounds ($3.6 billion) off Royal Bank of Scotland's         market capitalisation
on Thursday after its shares sank 10 percent, according to Reuters calculations.
             
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Friday as investors sought safe haven assets
amid fears of a chaotic departure for Britain from the European Union.
            
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday amid expectations of supply cuts from OPEC,
although record U.S. production dragged.             
    * The UK blue chip index ended 0.06 percent higher on Thursday in a
broad-based selloff as British Prime Minister Theresa May's government was
plunged into crisis over Brexit.               
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
