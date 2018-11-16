UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points higher at 7,062 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * OCADO: Ocado , the online supermarket providing technology to U.S retailer Kroger, sees opportunities to strike more deals with established grocers in Europe, Asia and South America, and could move into other categories in retail and beyond. * RBS: A sell-off across Britain's financial markets wiped 2.84 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) off Royal Bank of Scotland's market capitalisation on Thursday after its shares sank 10 percent, according to Reuters calculations. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Friday as investors sought safe haven assets amid fears of a chaotic departure for Britain from the European Union. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday amid expectations of supply cuts from OPEC, although record U.S. production dragged. * The UK blue chip index ended 0.06 percent higher on Thursday in a broad-based selloff as British Prime Minister Theresa May's government was plunged into crisis over Brexit. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)