London Market Report
November 18, 2019 / 5:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 18

2 Min Read

    Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points
higher at 7,305 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SHELL: A crude oil spill onto a barge docked at Royal Dutch Shell's
 oil refinery at Puget Sound, Washington, late on Friday was contained
on Saturday, the company said in a statement.
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Air New Zealand Ltd said on Monday about 14,000
customers would be affected by cancellations this summer because of ongoing
Rolls-Royce engine checks on its Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

    * RIO TINTO: Australia's Alderan Resources said on Monday that its
unit had partnered with Kennecott Exploration Company, a member company of the
Rio Tinto Group, to help fund the Alderan's Frisco Project in Utah,
United States.
    * SAVANNAH PETROLEUM: Savannah Petroleum has concluded its purchase
of Nigerian oil and gas company Seven Energy International, it said in a
statement on Friday.  
    * GOLD: Gold prices eased on Monday as optimism grew about U.S.-China trade
ties following a report of "constructive talks" over the weekend, while losses
were capped by a softer dollar. 
    * OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Monday following steady gains in
the previous week with investors awaiting fresh clues over prospects for a trade
deal between the United States and China, shrugging off concerns over steadily
rising oil supplies.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% higher and the mid-cap outperformed its
European counterparts on Friday after the Brexit Party lent further clarity
ahead of the Dec. 12 election, while hopes that a U.S.-China may be imminent
helped the FTSE 100 eke out gains.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Diploma                    Full-year results
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below