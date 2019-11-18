UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 18

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher at 7,305 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: A crude oil spill onto a barge docked at Royal Dutch Shell's oil refinery at Puget Sound, Washington, late on Friday was contained on Saturday, the company said in a statement. * ROLLS-ROYCE: Air New Zealand Ltd said on Monday about 14,000 customers would be affected by cancellations this summer because of ongoing Rolls-Royce engine checks on its Boeing 787-9 aircraft. * RIO TINTO: Australia's Alderan Resources said on Monday that its unit had partnered with Kennecott Exploration Company, a member company of the Rio Tinto Group, to help fund the Alderan's Frisco Project in Utah, United States. * SAVANNAH PETROLEUM: Savannah Petroleum has concluded its purchase of Nigerian oil and gas company Seven Energy International, it said in a statement on Friday. * GOLD: Gold prices eased on Monday as optimism grew about U.S.-China trade ties following a report of "constructive talks" over the weekend, while losses were capped by a softer dollar. * OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Monday following steady gains in the previous week with investors awaiting fresh clues over prospects for a trade deal between the United States and China, shrugging off concerns over steadily rising oil supplies. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% higher and the mid-cap outperformed its European counterparts on Friday after the Brexit Party lent further clarity ahead of the Dec. 12 election, while hopes that a U.S.-China may be imminent helped the FTSE 100 eke out gains. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Diploma Full-year results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)