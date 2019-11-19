Consumer Goods and Retail
November 19, 2019

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 19

    Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points
higher at 7,314 on Tuesday.

    * FIRSTGROUP: Two major FirstGroup shareholders on Monday called for
the British bus and train operator to sell its U.S. assets as part of a
portfolio overhaul which already includes the planned sale of North American
intercity bus service Greyhound.
    * TATA STEEL: Tata Steel plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs across its
European operations, the company said on Monday, as the sector wrestles with
excess supply, weak demand and high costs.   
    * OIL: U.S. oil prices fell for the second straight day on Tuesday amid
market jitters over limited progress between China and the United States on
rolling back trade tariffs, exacerbated by a rise in U.S. inventories.

    * GOLD: Gold inched up to its highest in more than 1-1/2 weeks on Tuesday,
as fresh doubts about a trade deal between the United States and China dented
appetite for riskier assets. 
    * The UK blue chip index added 0.1%, while FTSE 250 index rose 0.2%
on Monday at their highest level in nearly 14 months, boosted by polls pointing
to victory by the ruling Conservatives in upcoming elections, while a near 5%
drop in insurer Aviva weighed on the main board.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:     
      
 Halma                                            HY Results
 HomeServe                                        HY Results
 Spectris                                         Q3 Trading Update
 Telecom Plus                                     HY Results
 Keller Group                                     Trading Update
 EI Group                                         FY Results
 easyJet                                          FY Results
 AO World                                         HY Results
 Intermediate Capital Group                       HY Results
 Drax Group                                       Trading Statement
 Big Yellow Group PLC                             HY Results
 Fidelity China Special Situations                HY Results
 Entertainment One                                HY Results
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
