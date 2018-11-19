UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 19

Company News
    Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points
higher at 7,015 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 

    * BHP, BP: Global miner BHP said on Monday it signed an agreement
with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) to settle the transfer pricing dispute
regarding its marketing operations in Singapore.
    * RIO TINTO: Nespresso, part of food giant Nestle, aims to use
sustainable aluminium in all of its coffee capsules by 2020 under a deal with
mining major Rio Tinto, announced on Monday.
    * JOHNSTON PRESS: Financially struggling British newspaper group Johnston
Press, publisher of The Scotsman and The Yorkshire Post, has been bought
by its bondholders after filing for bankruptcy protection.
    * BHP, BP: BP Plc's trading arm on Friday entered a tolling agreement
with the owners of an idled oil refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands,
cementing plans to bring the plant back online six years after it was idled by
previous owners, the company said.
    * FASTJET: Low-cost African airline Fastjet, which said in
September it needed more cash within a month to continue operating, announced a
fundraising and equity refinancing aimed at increasing its equity base by at
least $40 million.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Monday, with the dollar subdued after
comments from Federal Reserve officials showing caution over the global economy,
prompting traders to reassess the pace of future U.S. interest rate hikes.
 
    * OIL: Oil prices rose around 1 percent on Monday as traders expected top
exporter Saudi Arabia to push producer club OPEC to cut supply towards year-end.
 
    * The UK blue chip index ended down 0.3 percent on Friday, ending a fragile
comeback earlier in the session as banks extended heavy losses and bore the
brunt of investor worries about Brexit, while multinational companies fell on
the strong pound.  
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
