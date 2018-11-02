Company News
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 2

    Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen open 1 point
higher at 7,116 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc said on Thursday that Nigel Higgins, the
deputy chairman of Rothschild & Co, would succeed John McFarlane as
chairman on May 2 next year when he retires after serving his four-year term.
 
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady in early Asian trade on Friday, after rising
about 1.5 percent in the previous session, while the dollar inched up ahead of
the U.S. payrolls data due later in the day.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday as surging output by the world's three
largest producers outweighed supply concerns from the start of U.S. sanctions
next week against Iran's petroleum exports.  
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent on Thursday even after
strong trading updates from BT and Smith & Nephew as optimistic news on Brexit
led to a surge in the pound which acts as an accounting drag on blue chips'
foreign revenues.    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC  MLC.L    Q3 2018 Earnings 
 TP ICAP PLC                        TCAPI.L  Trading Statement 
