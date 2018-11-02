UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen open 1 point higher at 7,116 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc said on Thursday that Nigel Higgins, the deputy chairman of Rothschild & Co, would succeed John McFarlane as chairman on May 2 next year when he retires after serving his four-year term. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady in early Asian trade on Friday, after rising about 1.5 percent in the previous session, while the dollar inched up ahead of the U.S. payrolls data due later in the day. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday as surging output by the world's three largest producers outweighed supply concerns from the start of U.S. sanctions next week against Iran's petroleum exports. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent on Thursday even after strong trading updates from BT and Smith & Nephew as optimistic news on Brexit led to a surge in the pound which acts as an accounting drag on blue chips' foreign revenues. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC MLC.L Q3 2018 Earnings TP ICAP PLC TCAPI.L Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)