UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 20
November 20, 2017 / 5:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11
points at 7,369.7 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce is seeking buyers for its diesel parts
maker L'Orange, The Times reported on Sunday.
    * SHELL: The world's most powerful crude oil trader, Royal Dutch Shell's
 head of oil trading Mike Muller, has stepped down after 29 years with
the company, an internal announcement reviewed by Reuters on Friday
showed.
    * BRITAIN-AEROSPACE: Britain's aerospace industry could face 1.5 billion
pounds ($2 billion) a year in extra costs after Brexit if firms exporting
components to the European Union face additional checks at the border, industry
body ADS Group said on Monday.
    * BRITAIN-BUDGET: British finance minister Philip Hammond, under pressure to
help weakened Prime Minister Theresa May in this week's budget, promised to
speed up house building and said he had some room to help voters despite his
squeeze on public finances.
    * BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday announced 4 billion pounds
($5.28 billion) of spending on research and development and regional growth
strategies, setting out plans to help the economy grow after Brexit.
    * GOLD: Gold prices dipped early on Monday on a stronger U.S. dollar, but
remained close to a one-month high hit in the previous session on uncertainty
over progress on a potential overhaul of the U.S. tax code.
    * OIL: Oil markets were tepid on Monday as traders were reluctant to take on
big new positions ahead of an OPEC meeting at the end of the month, when the
producer club is expected to decide whether to continue output cuts aimed at
propping up prices.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1 percent at
7,380.68 points on Friday, as stocks fell back into the red, ending a
short-lived recovery, as takeover interest boosted Sky and construction firm
Carillion plummeted after warning it would breach debt covenants.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Diploma PLC                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Mitie Group PLC              Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 William Hill PLC             Trading Statement Release
 Nex Group                    Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 TT Electronics               Trading Announcement
        
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
