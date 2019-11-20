Auto & Truck Manufacturers
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 20

    Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14
points lower at 7,310 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ASTON MARTIN: Aston Martin, which has seen its share price plunge this
year as sales failed to meet expectations after a stock market flotation,
launched its first sport utility vehicle on Wednesday, hoping for a turnaround
in fortunes.
    * VODAFONE: Vodafone has secured a seven-year technology partnership
with Ryanair RYA.I to handle services including online booking, passenger
boarding and in-flight transactions for the Irish airline in Europe. 

    * IAG: A former British Airways executive who oversaw the carrier's
operations at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been indicted
for accepting bribes to help a ground handling company win contracts, New York's
attorney general said on Tuesday.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc completed a planned seven-week
multi-unit overhaul at its 340,000 barrel-per-day (bpd), joint-venture Deer
Park, Texas, refinery on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations on
Tuesday. 
    * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday, after falling the past two days,
as a surge in U.S. stockpiles reinforced concerns about lacklustre global
economic growth amid the trade war between the United States and China, the
world's two biggest oil consumers.
    * GOLD: Gold inched up on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump
threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese imports if no deal is reached with
Beijing and as the U.S. Senate passed a bill backing human rights in Hong Kong. 

    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2% and shed most of its earlier gains
but still managed to close higher on Tuesday, as sentiment was supported by a
surge in safety equipment maker Halma and hopes of more stimulus from economic
powerhouse China.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
    
 Creightons PLC                          Half Year Earnings 
 HICL Infrastructure PLC                 Half Year Earnings
 Sage Group PLC                          Full Year Earnings
 United Utilities Group PLC              Half Year Earnings
 Mitchells & Butlers PLC                 Full Year Earnings
 Nakama Group PLC                        Half Year Earnings 
 SSP Group PLC                           Full Year Earnings
 Kingfisher PLC                          Q3 2019 Trading Statement
 Babcock International Group             Half Year Earnings
 Inmarsat PLC                            Q3 2019 Earnings
 U and I Group PLC                       Half Year Earnings 
 Direct Line Insurance Group             Q3 Trading Statement
   
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
