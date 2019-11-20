UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points lower at 7,310 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ASTON MARTIN: Aston Martin, which has seen its share price plunge this year as sales failed to meet expectations after a stock market flotation, launched its first sport utility vehicle on Wednesday, hoping for a turnaround in fortunes. * VODAFONE: Vodafone has secured a seven-year technology partnership with Ryanair RYA.I to handle services including online booking, passenger boarding and in-flight transactions for the Irish airline in Europe. * IAG: A former British Airways executive who oversaw the carrier's operations at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been indicted for accepting bribes to help a ground handling company win contracts, New York's attorney general said on Tuesday. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc completed a planned seven-week multi-unit overhaul at its 340,000 barrel-per-day (bpd), joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations on Tuesday. * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday, after falling the past two days, as a surge in U.S. stockpiles reinforced concerns about lacklustre global economic growth amid the trade war between the United States and China, the world's two biggest oil consumers. * GOLD: Gold inched up on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese imports if no deal is reached with Beijing and as the U.S. Senate passed a bill backing human rights in Hong Kong. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2% and shed most of its earlier gains but still managed to close higher on Tuesday, as sentiment was supported by a surge in safety equipment maker Halma and hopes of more stimulus from economic powerhouse China. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Creightons PLC Half Year Earnings HICL Infrastructure PLC Half Year Earnings Sage Group PLC Full Year Earnings United Utilities Group PLC Half Year Earnings Mitchells & Butlers PLC Full Year Earnings Nakama Group PLC Half Year Earnings SSP Group PLC Full Year Earnings Kingfisher PLC Q3 2019 Trading Statement Babcock International Group Half Year Earnings Inmarsat PLC Q3 2019 Earnings U and I Group PLC Half Year Earnings Direct Line Insurance Group Q3 Trading Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)