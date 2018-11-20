UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 20

Company News
    Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14
points lower at 7,074
on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 

    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: The heavy-oil hydrocracker at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
 209,787 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery may be shut
for two months of repairs, said two sources familiar with plant operations.

    * OCADO, KROGER: Kroger Co has chosen its hometown of Cincinnati for
the first of 20 high-tech warehouses it plans to build with UK-based Ocado Group
Plc in a bid to dominate the U.S. grocery delivery business.
 
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc is not liable to investors who bought its
U.S.-listed stock a few months before the 2008 financial crisis and accused the
British bank of hiding its risky debt exposure and a capital shortfall, a U.S.
court ruled on Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold inched lower on Tuesday, trading in a tight range ahead of a
U.S. holiday, but the metal held above the 1,220 level as the dollar was
pressured by weak U.S. economic data and a clouded interest rate outlook.

    * OIL: Oil markets lost steam on Tuesday, giving back earlier gains, as a
deteriorating economic outlook and a surge in U.S. production outweighed
expected supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC).
    * The UK blue chip index fell 0.2 percent on Monday but outperformed Europe
as relative calm returned after last week's tumult and Prime Minister Theresa
May continued to fight for support for her Brexit deal. 
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
