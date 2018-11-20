UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points lower at 7,074 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: The heavy-oil hydrocracker at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 209,787 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery may be shut for two months of repairs, said two sources familiar with plant operations. * OCADO, KROGER: Kroger Co has chosen its hometown of Cincinnati for the first of 20 high-tech warehouses it plans to build with UK-based Ocado Group Plc in a bid to dominate the U.S. grocery delivery business. * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc is not liable to investors who bought its U.S.-listed stock a few months before the 2008 financial crisis and accused the British bank of hiding its risky debt exposure and a capital shortfall, a U.S. court ruled on Monday. * GOLD: Gold inched lower on Tuesday, trading in a tight range ahead of a U.S. holiday, but the metal held above the 1,220 level as the dollar was pressured by weak U.S. economic data and a clouded interest rate outlook. * OIL: Oil markets lost steam on Tuesday, giving back earlier gains, as a deteriorating economic outlook and a surge in U.S. production outweighed expected supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). * The UK blue chip index fell 0.2 percent on Monday but outperformed Europe as relative calm returned after last week's tumult and Prime Minister Theresa May continued to fight for support for her Brexit deal. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Solid State PLC SOLI.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Focusrite PLC TUNE.L Full Year 2018 Earnings CYBG PLC CYBGC.L Full Year 2018 Earnings CML Microsystems Plc CML.L Half Year 2019 Earnings EI Group PLC EIGE.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Halma PLC HLMA.L Half Year 2019 Earnings easyJet plc EZJ.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Big Yellow Group PLC BYG.L Half Year 2018 Earnings AVEVA Group PLC AVV.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Eckoh PLC ECK.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Compass Group PLC CPG.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Spectris PLC SXS.L Trading Statement Electrocomponents PLC ECM.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Telecom Plus PLC TEP.L Half Year 2019 Earnings SIG PLC SHI.L Trading Statement HomeServe PLC HSV.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Coats Group PLC COA.L Trading Statement SRT Marine Systems PLC SORA.L Half Year 2019 Earnings AO World PLC AO.L Half Year 2019 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)