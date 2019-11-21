UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 31 points lower at 7,231 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * RYANAIR: A Spanish court on Wednesday ruled budget carrier Ryanair's policy of charging a fee for hand luggage was "abusive" and could no longer be levied in Spain. * DIRECT LINE: Direct Line Insurance Group Plc on Wednesday laid out a plan to cut expenses and bolster digital presence as Britain's biggest motor insurer looks to thrive in an industry plagued by stagnant prices and stinging competition. * OIL: Oil prices retreated on Thursday after gaining more than 2% in the previous session on bullish U.S. crude inventory data, as a fresh spat over Hong Kong fuelled concerns of a further delay in any U.S.-China trade deal. * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Thursday, supported by concerns that U.S. bills on Hong Kong could increase tensions between the United States and China and delay an interim trade deal. * EX-DIVS: Carnival, DCC, Imperial Brands and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.3 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index lost 0.8% on Wednesday after three sessions of gains as flaring tensions between China and the United States cast doubt over prospects of a trade deal and retailer Kingfisher slumped 7% following disappointing quarterly sales. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Naked Wines PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Johnson Matthey PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Euromoney Institutional Investor Full Year 2019 Earnings Charles Stanley Group PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings First Property Group PLC Half Year 2019 Earnings CMC Markets PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Centrica PLC Q3 2019 Trading Statement Severn Trent PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Mitie Group PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings CLS Holdings PLC Trading Statement Investec PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings William Hill PLC Trading Statement Royal Mail PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Rotork PLC Trading Statement Newriver Reit PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)