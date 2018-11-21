Company News
November 21, 2018 / 5:40 AM / in 33 minutes

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 21

3 Min Read

    Nov 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12
points higher at 6,960
on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 

    * BOSTON SCIENTIFIC, BTG: US medical device maker Boston Scientific
is backing its recommended cash offer for UK-based BTG plc with a £3.3bn
bridge loan from Barclays Bank.
    * SAINSBURY, ASDA: British supermarket group Sainsbury's proposed
takeover of rival Asda could lead to a further price squeeze for farmers and
reduce the choice and innovation of products available for shoppers, the
National Farmers' Union (NFU) said on Tuesday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices dropped slightly on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar got a
boost from safe-haven demand amid heightened risk aversion.
    * OIL: Oil prices on Wednesday recovered some of the previous day's over 6
percent plunge, lifted by a report of an unexpected decline in U.S. commercial
crude inventories as well as record Indian crude imports. 
    * The UK blue chip index ended the day down 0.8 percent on Tuesday as
investors dumped financial, oil and mining stocks amid renewed fears about
Brexit and Rome's budget showdown with Brussels, and Wall Street gloom across
tech and retail spread across Europe.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Creightons PLC                   CRGT.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Cambria Automobiles PLC          CAMBA.L  Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 C4X Discovery Holdings PLC       C4XD.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Newriver Reit PLC                NRRT.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Johnson Matthey PLC              JMAT.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Sage Group PLC                   SGE.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 United Utilities Group PLC       UU.L     Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Marston's PLC                    MARS.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Liontrust Asset Management PLC   LIO.L    Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 SSP Group PLC                    SSPG.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Kingfisher PLC                   KGF.L    Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 Babcock International Group PLC  BAB.L    Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Paragon Banking Group PLC        PARA.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC       TALK.L   Interim 2019 Earnings 
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.