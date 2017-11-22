UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 points at 7,413.4 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered is aiming to boost revenue growth at its investment bank by a compound annual rate of 5 to 7 percent in the medium term, the head of that business said on Tuesday, while trying to keep risk down and avoid past mistakes. * LSE: The Bank of England and Britain's markets watchdog should step in to appoint a new chairman at the London Stock Exchange, Christopher Hohn, founder of activist hedge fund TCI said on Tuesday. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American's diamond unit De Beers has ordered a new $142 million diamond mining ship as part of its strategy to grow its offshore operations, the firm said on Tuesday. * HSBC: A Hong Kong tribunal on Tuesday imposed a record fine of HK$400 million ($51 million) on the private banking unit of HSBC in a case related to the sale of Lehman Brothers-linked structured financial products between 2003 and 2008. * BRITAIN-BUDGET: British finance minister Philip Hammond will announce on Wednesday how much he can afford to help unhappy voters as he faces a potentially sharp deterioration in the economy's growth prospects. * BRITAIN-RETAILERS: After suffering their biggest decline in sales volumes for four-and-a-half years in October, British retailers are pinning their hopes on Black Friday discounts to get shoppers spending again. * GOLD: Gold prices remained in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, which could offer hints on the outlook for the central bank's monetary policy. * OIL: Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after a reported fall in U.S. crude inventories and on expectations that an OPEC-led production cut aimed at tightening the market will be extended beyond next March. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3 percent and closed at 7,411.4 points on Tuesday, as a flurry of company updates and strong consumer stocks helped the index climb, with easyJet rising. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Creightons PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Cambria Automobiles PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Newriver Reit PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Sage Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release United Utilities Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC Trading Statement Release Euromoney Institutional Investor Full Year 2017 Earnings Release SSP Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Thomas Cook Group plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)