UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22

    Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15
points lower at 7,036 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 

    * LLOYDS: A senior lawmaker has demanded an investigation into the way the
chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group handled information related to
one of Britain's biggest fraud cases.
    * VODAFONE: An Italian administrative court annulled fines on phone
operators Telecom Italia, Vodafone, Fastweb and
Wind3 which had been imposed last year by communications regulator AGCOM over a
billing practice.
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS) will
end a period of monitoring of Standard Chartered on Dec. 31, the DFS
said on Wednesday, bringing to a close one strand of the bank's punishment for
past failings in compliance controls. 
    * GOLD: Gold prices held firm on Thursday after hitting the highest in two
weeks in the previous session, with improved risk appetite weighing on the U.S.
dollar.
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday after U.S. crude inventories increased
to their highest level since December 2017 amid concerns of an emerging global
glut, although an expected supply cut by producer cartel OPEC prevented further
drops.
    * EX-DIVS: Carnival, DCC, Evraz, Imperial Brands
, National Grid and Vodafone Group will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.8 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip index ended up 1.5 percent on Wednesday for their best
day in two months, helped by oil and banking stocks and upbeat results from
Johnson Matthey, which soothed investor concerns about slowing earnings growth.
 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Redcentric PLC                        RCN.L    Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Keller Group PLC                      KLR.L    Trading Statement 
 Mitie Group PLC                       MTO.L    Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Caledonia Investments PLC             CLDN.L   Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC  ERM.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 TR Property Investment Trust PLC      TRY.L    Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Mitchells & Butlers PLC               MAB.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 First Property Group PLC              FSTP.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 CMC Markets PLC                       CMCX.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Assura PLC                            AGRP.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Centrica PLC                          CNA.L    Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 Severn Trent PLC                      SVT.L    Interim 2019 Earnings 
 Majestic Wine PLC                     WINEW.L  Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Bank of Georgia Group Plc             BGEO.L   Q3 Earnings
