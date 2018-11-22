UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points lower at 7,036 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * LLOYDS: A senior lawmaker has demanded an investigation into the way the chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group handled information related to one of Britain's biggest fraud cases. * VODAFONE: An Italian administrative court annulled fines on phone operators Telecom Italia, Vodafone, Fastweb and Wind3 which had been imposed last year by communications regulator AGCOM over a billing practice. * STANDARD CHARTERED: New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS) will end a period of monitoring of Standard Chartered on Dec. 31, the DFS said on Wednesday, bringing to a close one strand of the bank's punishment for past failings in compliance controls. * GOLD: Gold prices held firm on Thursday after hitting the highest in two weeks in the previous session, with improved risk appetite weighing on the U.S. dollar. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday after U.S. crude inventories increased to their highest level since December 2017 amid concerns of an emerging global glut, although an expected supply cut by producer cartel OPEC prevented further drops. * EX-DIVS: Carnival, DCC, Evraz, Imperial Brands , National Grid and Vodafone Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index ended up 1.5 percent on Wednesday for their best day in two months, helped by oil and banking stocks and upbeat results from Johnson Matthey, which soothed investor concerns about slowing earnings growth. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Redcentric PLC RCN.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Keller Group PLC KLR.L Trading Statement Mitie Group PLC MTO.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Caledonia Investments PLC CLDN.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ERM.L Full Year 2018 Earnings TR Property Investment Trust PLC TRY.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Mitchells & Butlers PLC MAB.L Full Year 2018 Earnings First Property Group PLC FSTP.L Half Year 2019 Earnings CMC Markets PLC CMCX.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Assura PLC AGRP.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Centrica PLC CNA.L Q3 2018 Trading Statement Severn Trent PLC SVT.L Interim 2019 Earnings Majestic Wine PLC WINEW.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Bank of Georgia Group Plc BGEO.L Q3 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)