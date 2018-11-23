UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 23

Company News
    Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 20
points higher at 6,981 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 

    * BP: BP has started production at the Clair Ridge oil field in the West of
Shetlands region of the North Sea, targeting a peak output of 120,000 barrels
per day, it said on Friday.
    * FLYBE: Britain's Virgin Atlantic Airways is in talks to acquire regional
airline Flybe Group Plc, Sky News reported on Thursday, a week after
Flybe said it was in talks to sell itself.
    * SOLGOLD: SolGold's coveted Ecuadorian copper-gold prospect may be
20 percent bigger than the mining group said earlier this week, its chief
executive Nick Mather said on Thursday.
    * BHP: Mining giant BHP, says it will fight an
unprecedented English lawsuit filed by hundreds of thousands of Brazilians for
multi-billion pound damages over Brazil's worst environmental disaster.

    * GOLD: Gold prices held recent gains in early Asian trade on Friday on
lingering doubts over the pace of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve,
putting the metal on track for a second straight weekly gain. 
    * OIL: Oil prices slumped to 2018 lows on Friday in thin but volatile
trading, pulled down by concerns of an emerging global supply overhang amid a
bleak economic outlook.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 1.3 percent on Thursday as sterling
rallied after the European Commision and Britain agreed on a draft text for
future EU-UK ties after Brexit, with Centrica, Fresnillo and other mining stocks
leading the decline.  
