UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 25

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points higher at 7,351 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BP/GLENCORE: Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz has sold four 740,000-barrel cargoes of ESPO blend crude ESPO-DUB for loading in the second half of January at lower premiums via two spot tenders last week, trade sources said. The buyers were likely BP, Glencore, and ChinaOil. * BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson, facing a Dec. 12 election, promised 23.5 billion pounds ($30.15 billion) of "sensible" tax cuts and extra day-to-day spending which he sought to contrast with the opposition Labour Party's much more radical plans. * WOODFORD: Market watchdogs in the European Union will launch coordinated checks next year on whether asset managers are flouting liquidity rules after the shuttered Woodford fund in Britain has raised questions, a top EU regulator said on Friday. * Oil prices began the week on a brighter note, posting early gains as positive noises from Washington over the weekend rekindled optimism in global markets that the United States and China could soon sign a deal to end their bitter trade war. * GOLD: Gold prices edged down to a one-week low after the United States and China expressed willingness to sign an initial trade deal by the year-end, lifting demand for riskier assets and boosting the dollar. * The UK blue chip index surged more than 1% on Friday after two days of selling, as investors turned cautiously optimistic about a Sino-U.S. trade deal and exporter stocks rose after the pound weakened on downbeat U.K. Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMI) data. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT HY Earnings Release Walker Crips Group HY Earnings Release JPMorgan Japanese Investment FY Earnings Release Trust Jpmorgan European Investment HY Earnings Release Trust Templeton Emerging Markets HY Earnings Release Investment Trust Northern Bear HY Earnings Release Cake Box Holdings HY Earnings Release D4t4 Solutions HY Earnings Release Baring Emerging Europe FY Earnings Release Edinburgh Investment Trust HY Earnings Release Shearwater Group HY Earnings Release Polar Capital Holdings HY Earnings Release European Investment Trust FY Earnings Release Fidelity China Special HY Earnings Release Situations Daejan Holdings PLC HY Earnings Release TR Property Investment Trust HY Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)