UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 26

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 points higher at 6,977 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * OIL: Oil prices recovered some losses on Monday after a near 8 percent drop in the previous session, but remained under pressure with Brent crude below $60 per barrel amid weak fundamentals and struggling financial markets. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed with investors looking to a G20 meeting this week for signs of a thaw in the Sino-U.S. trade conflict, although a stronger dollar amid fears of a slowdown in global growth weighed on bullion. * DRAX: Britain's Drax Group Plc has started a pilot project to capture and store carbon dioxide emissions at its biomass plant, the first of its kind in Europe, it said on Monday. * ASTON MARTIN: Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has not yet seen a slowdown in its key markets and aims to more than double the number of cars it makes by 2025, its chief executive officer said on Sunday. * The UK blue chip index closed 7.46 points lower at 6952.86 on Friday, as a deepening oil rout brought a tentative rally earlier in the day to a halt and investors moved to the sidelines before a key EU summit on Sunday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Sanderson Group Plc SND.L Full-year earnings statement Augmentum Fintech Plc AUGM.L Interim statement Cake Box Holdings Plc CBOX.L Interim statement Polar Capital Holdings Plc POLR.L Interim statement Palace Capital Plc PCA.L Interim statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)