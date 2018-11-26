Company News
November 26, 2018 / 6:50 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 26

2 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25
points higher at 6,977 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.  
    * OIL: Oil prices recovered some losses on Monday after a near 8 percent
drop in the previous session, but remained under pressure with Brent crude below
$60 per barrel amid weak fundamentals and struggling financial markets.

    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed with investors looking to a G20
meeting this week for signs of a thaw in the Sino-U.S. trade conflict, although
a stronger dollar amid fears of a slowdown in global growth weighed on bullion.

    * DRAX: Britain's Drax Group Plc has started a pilot project to
capture and store carbon dioxide emissions at its biomass plant, the first of
its kind in Europe, it said on Monday.
    * ASTON MARTIN: Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has not yet seen a
slowdown in its key markets and aims to more than double the number of cars it
makes by 2025, its chief executive officer said on Sunday.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 7.46 points lower at 6952.86 on
Friday, as a deepening oil rout brought a tentative rally earlier in the day to
a halt and investors moved to the sidelines before a key EU summit on Sunday.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Sanderson Group Plc          SND.L      Full-year earnings statement
 Augmentum Fintech Plc        AUGM.L     Interim statement
 Cake Box Holdings Plc        CBOX.L     Interim statement
 Polar Capital Holdings Plc   POLR.L     Interim statement
 Palace Capital Plc           PCA.L      Interim statement
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 

 (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.