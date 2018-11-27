Company News
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 27

    Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points
lower at 7,027 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * OIL: Oil markets were trading cautiously on Tuesday, with mixed signals
from top exporter Saudi Arabia ahead of an OPEC meeting in Austria next week.
International Brent crude oil futures were down 0.3 percent at $60.30
per barrel as at 0530 GMT.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday while investors awaited clues on
the pace of future U.S. interest rate hikes and as the U.S.-China trade spat
sours ahead of a G20 summit.
    * FAROE PETROLEUM: Britain's Faroe Petroleum rejected a 608 million
pound ($781 million) hostile bid by DNO on Monday, which it said
substantially undervalued the Aberdeen-based firm.
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc is considering
simplifying its structure as it looks to curb costs across its networks from
Zambia to Macau, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.
    * BHP: BHP Group Plc has identified a potential new iron oxide,
copper and gold mineralized system near its Olympic Dam operations in South
Australia as part of a copper exploration program, the miner said on Tuesday.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 83.14 points higher at 7,036 points
on Monday, as worries about Brexit eased after the weekend vote in Brussels and
investors piled back into oil and financials and the battered telecoms sector
rallied on dealmaking news.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Intertek Group Plc            ITRK.L      Trading statement
 Topps Tiles Plc               TPT.L       Full-year results
 Pennon Group Plc              PNN.L       Half-year results
 Cranswick Plc                 CWK.L       Half-year results
 Pets at Home Group Plc        PETSP.L     Half-year results
 De la Rue Plc                 DLAR.L      Half-year results
 Amigo Holdings Plc            AMGO.L      Full-year results
 Shaftesbury Plc               SHB.L       Full-year results
 Gooch & Housego Plc           GHH.L       Full-year results
 Severfield Plc                SFR.L       Half-year results
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)
