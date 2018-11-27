UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points lower at 7,027 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * OIL: Oil markets were trading cautiously on Tuesday, with mixed signals from top exporter Saudi Arabia ahead of an OPEC meeting in Austria next week. International Brent crude oil futures were down 0.3 percent at $60.30 per barrel as at 0530 GMT. * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday while investors awaited clues on the pace of future U.S. interest rate hikes and as the U.S.-China trade spat sours ahead of a G20 summit. * FAROE PETROLEUM: Britain's Faroe Petroleum rejected a 608 million pound ($781 million) hostile bid by DNO on Monday, which it said substantially undervalued the Aberdeen-based firm. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc is considering simplifying its structure as it looks to curb costs across its networks from Zambia to Macau, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources. * BHP: BHP Group Plc has identified a potential new iron oxide, copper and gold mineralized system near its Olympic Dam operations in South Australia as part of a copper exploration program, the miner said on Tuesday. * The UK blue chip index closed 83.14 points higher at 7,036 points on Monday, as worries about Brexit eased after the weekend vote in Brussels and investors piled back into oil and financials and the battered telecoms sector rallied on dealmaking news. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Intertek Group Plc ITRK.L Trading statement Topps Tiles Plc TPT.L Full-year results Pennon Group Plc PNN.L Half-year results Cranswick Plc CWK.L Half-year results Pets at Home Group Plc PETSP.L Half-year results De la Rue Plc DLAR.L Half-year results Amigo Holdings Plc AMGO.L Full-year results Shaftesbury Plc SHB.L Full-year results Gooch & Housego Plc GHH.L Full-year results Severfield Plc SFR.L Half-year results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)