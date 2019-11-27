UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 12 points higher at 7,415 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: The private banking business of HSBC Holdings Plc is aggressively pursuing double-digit growth in client assets and revenue, riffing off a surge in Asian wealth, the unit's chief executive told Reuters. * RIO: Rio Tinto Ltd said it had approved a $749 million investment in its Greater Tom Price operations to help sustain production capacity in its iron ore business in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. * BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party holds an 11 point lead over the opposition Labour Party, down one point, ahead of Britain's Dec. 12 election, according to an opinion poll published by YouGov for The Times and Sky News on Tuesday. * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that Washington was close to an interim trade deal with China boosted demand for riskier assets. * OIL: Oil eased following an industry report showing a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles, but hopes surrounding the signing of the first phase of a U.S.-China trade deal prevented a bigger drop in prices. * The UK blue chip index eked out gains on Tuesday despite an 8% slide in catering firm Compass Group on growing hopes of a U.S.-China trade resolution, while gains in LSE after shareholder approval for its Refinitiv deal and a weaker sterling also provided support. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Craven House Capital CRV.L FY 2019 Earnings Release Sabien Technology Group SNT.L FY 2019 Earnings Release On The Beach Group OTB.L FY 2019 Earnings Release Brewin Dolphin Holdings BRW.L FY 2019 Earnings Release Impax Asset Management Group IPX.L FY 2019 Earnings Release Britvic BVIC.L FY 2019 Earnings Release Londonmetric Property LMPL.L HY 2020 Earnings Release British American Tobacco BATS.L FY Pre-close Trading Update Marston's MARS.L FY 2019 Earnings Release Grainger GRI.L FY 2019 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)