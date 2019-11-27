London Market Report
November 27, 2019 / 5:28 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 27

3 Min Read

    Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 12
points higher at 7,415 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * HSBC: The private banking business of HSBC Holdings Plc
is aggressively pursuing double-digit growth in client assets and revenue,
riffing off a surge in Asian wealth, the unit's chief executive told Reuters.

    * RIO: Rio Tinto Ltd said it had approved a $749 million
investment in its Greater Tom Price operations to help sustain production
capacity in its iron ore business in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

    * BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party holds an 11
point lead over the opposition Labour Party, down one point, ahead of Britain's
Dec. 12 election, according to an opinion poll published by YouGov for The Times
and Sky News on Tuesday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments
that Washington was close to an interim trade deal with China boosted demand for
riskier assets.
    * OIL: Oil eased following an industry report showing a surprise build in
U.S. crude stockpiles, but hopes surrounding the signing of the first phase of a
U.S.-China trade deal prevented a bigger drop in prices.
    * The UK blue chip index eked out gains on Tuesday despite an 8%
slide in catering firm Compass Group on growing hopes of a U.S.-China trade
resolution, while gains in LSE after shareholder approval for its Refinitiv deal
and a weaker sterling also provided support.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Craven House Capital           CRV.L    FY 2019 Earnings Release
 Sabien Technology Group        SNT.L    FY 2019 Earnings Release
 On The Beach Group             OTB.L    FY 2019 Earnings Release
 Brewin Dolphin Holdings        BRW.L    FY 2019 Earnings Release
 Impax Asset Management Group   IPX.L    FY 2019 Earnings Release
 Britvic                        BVIC.L   FY 2019 Earnings Release
 Londonmetric Property          LMPL.L   HY 2020 Earnings Release
 British American Tobacco       BATS.L   FY Pre-close Trading Update
 Marston's                      MARS.L   FY 2019 Earnings Release
 Grainger                       GRI.L    FY 2019 Earnings Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below