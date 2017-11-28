FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 28
#Market News
November 28, 2017 / 6:37 AM / in 26 minutes

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points
higher at 7,387.2 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
        
    * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton Ltd said on Tuesday it is
looking at an expansion at its Olympic Dam copper mine in south Australia, which
could sharply lift annual production capacity from the project.
    * BRITAIN-PROPERTY: The number of new office developments in London is
falling as higher construction costs and uncertainty over Brexit lead builders
to delay new schemes, a closely-watched industry survey showed on Tuesday.

    * OIL: Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Tuesday amid uncertainty
over a possible extension of output cuts by major crude producers and
expectations of higher supply as the Keystone pipeline restarts.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday but held not far off a six-week
high hit in the previous session, as investors awaited a confirmation hearing
for U.S. Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell and a possible Senate vote
on U.S. tax reforms.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent at 7,386.92 on Monday,
weighed down by energy and mining stocks as oil prices fell on prospects of
higher U.S. output and metals traded lower on weakening demand from China.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Treatt PLC                           Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 ULS Technology PLC                   Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Scholium Group PLC                   Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 BCA Marketplace PLC                  Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Sanderson Group PLC                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Shaftesbury PLC                      Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 ITE Group PLC                        Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Topps Tiles PLC                      Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Cranswick PLC                        Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Acal PLC                             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 GB Group PLC                         Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Gooch & Housego PLC                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Urban&Civic PLC                      Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Pets at Home Group PLC               Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

