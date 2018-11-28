Company News
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 28

    Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24
points higher at 7,041 on    Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: The race for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Indian
Horlicks nutrition business is nearly over and one of two European consumer
giants, Unilever Plc and Nestlé SA, is likely to be the
winner, media reports indicated.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose by one percent on Wednesday ahead of an OPEC meeting
next week at which the producer club is expected to decide some form of supply
cut to counter an emerging glut.
    * GOLD: Gold fell on Tuesday to its lowest in more than a week, as the
dollar rallied after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard
Clarida bolstered expectations that the central bank would continue raising
interest rates.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 19.15 points lower at 7,016.85 on
Tuesday, as miners tumbled with metals prices dented by fears of a further
escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Brewin Dolphin Holdings      BRW.L       Full-year results
 Londonmetric Property Plc    LMPL.L      Half-year results
 RPC Group Plc                RPC.L       Half-year results
 Senior Plc                   SNR.L       Trading statement
 Ramsden Holdings Plc         RFXR.L      Half-year results
 Findel Plc                   FDL.L       Half-year results
 Grafenia Plc                 GRAG.L      Half-year results
 Telford Homes Plc            TELF.L      Half-year results
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
