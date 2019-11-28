London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 28

    Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 23
points lower at 7,407 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * HSBC: HSBC aims to shift $20 billion worth of assets to a new
blockchain-based custody platform by March, in one of the biggest deployments
yet of the widely-hyped but still unproven technology by a global bank.

    * BREXIT: Britain's Dec. 12 election could well result in another parliament
where no party commands a majority, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top advisor
Dominic Cummings said on Wednesday.
    * BREXIT:  Prime Minister Boris Johnson's lead over the opposition Labour
Party has fallen to seven points ahead of the Dec. 12 election, according to a
Savanta ComRes poll for the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday.
    * UK AUTOMOTIVE OUTPUT: British automotive output dropped by an annual 4% in
October, the 16th month out of the last 17 to record a fall, as demand from both
domestic and overseas buyers decreased, according to a trade body.
    * UK BUSINESS SERVICES: Profits at British professional and business
services firms dropped by the most since 2011 for a second quarter running and
businesses are cutting back on investment, the Confederation of British Industry
said.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell, extending losses from the previous session after
official data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose against expectations
and production hit a record.
    * GOLD: Gold rose as investors bought the safe-haven metal amid new doubts
about whether the United States and China will sign a trade deal after President
Donald Trump signed legislation supporting protesters in Hong Kong, irking
Beijing.
    * EX-DIVS: International Consolidated Airlines , JD Sports Fashion
, Johnson Matthey, Land Securities , National Grid
, Severn Trent and Vodafone Group will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 8 points off
the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue-chip index hit a near four-month high on Wednesday as recent
risk-on sentiment was bolstered after U.S. President Donald Trump said
Washington and Beijing were close to a "phase one" trade deal, while an
impressive forecast lifted BAT shares.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Sabien Technology Group    SNT.L   FY 2019 Earnings Release
 Jangada Mines PLC          JANJ.L  FY 2019 Earnings Release
 Go-Ahead Group PLC         GOG.L   Trading Statement Release
 Impax Asset Management     IPX.L   FY 2019 Earnings Release
 PayPoint plc               PAYP.L  HY 2019 Earnings Release
 XPS Pensions Group         XPS.L   HY 2019 Earnings Release
 Virgin Money UK            VMUK.L  FY 2019 Earnings Release
 
