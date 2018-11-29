Company News
November 29, 2018 / 6:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 29

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,038
points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.  
     * OIL: Oil prices ticked higher on Thursday on optimism that trade talks at
the G20 meeting could aid the global economy and improve the demand outlook,
while an increase in U.S. crude inventories to their highest in a year curbed
gains.
    * GOLD: Gold prices firmed on Thursday as the dollar faltered following
dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calming investor
concerns over the pace of rate hikes.
    * INTU PROPERTIES: British shopping centre owner Intu Properties Plc
 said on Thursday a group led by its Deputy Chairman John Whittaker
does not any longer intend to make a takeover offer for the company.

    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Group Plc, the world's No. 2 iron-ore miner,
gave the long-awaited green light for an "intelligent" iron ore mine in Western
Australia on Thursday, raising its expected cost by nearly 20 percent from the
original plan.
    * BP: The spending plans of oil majors BP Plc and Equinor ASA
 are unaffected by the more than 25 percent drop in oil prices since
early October, their CEOs said on Wednesday.
    * EX-DIVS: International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Johnson
Matthey Plc, Land Securities Group Plc and Severn Trent Plc
 will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 1.56 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations.
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.2 percent lower at 7,004.52 as
banks and housebuilder stocks fell amid warnings about the impact of a no-deal
struggling British economy.
struggling British economy.
 Britvic Plc           BVIC.L                Full-year results
 BCA Marketplace Plc   BCA.L                 Half-year results
 Greene King Plc       GNK.L                 Trading statement 
 Go-Ahead Group Plc    GOG.L                 Trading statement 
 Safeland Plc          SAFL.L                Half-year results
 Lonmin Plc            LMI.L                 Full-year results
 Urban&Civic Plc       UANC.L                Full-year results
                                             
 
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
