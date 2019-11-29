UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points lower at 7,396 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL MAIL: Britain's Royal Mail on Thursday confirmed that its biggest union lost an appeal to overturn a High Court injunction to stop a strike ahead of a general election and the holiday season next month. * CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumer confidence remained stuck at its joint-lowest level since 2013 in November as uncertainty around the Dec. 12 election and Brexit weighed on households, a survey showed. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Friday, but remained on track for their worst month in three years as hopes for a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal buoyed demand for riskier assets and the dollar. * OIL: Oil prices were steady in quiet trade with the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday underway, while investors awaited a meeting of OPEC and its allies next week that may result in the extension of a production cut agreement to support the market. * The UK blue-chip index retreated from a near four-month high on Thursday, weighed down by stocks trading ex-dividend and as U.S. ratification of legislation on Hong Kong raised concerns that progress in trade talks with China may be undone. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Jangada Mines JANJ.L FY 2019 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)