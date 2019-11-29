London Market Report
November 29, 2019 / 5:40 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 29

2 Min Read

    Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21
points lower at 7,396 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ROYAL MAIL: Britain's Royal Mail on Thursday confirmed that its
biggest union lost an appeal to overturn a High Court injunction to stop a
strike ahead of a general election and the holiday season next month.

    * CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumer confidence remained stuck at its
joint-lowest level since 2013 in November as uncertainty around the Dec. 12
election and Brexit weighed on households, a survey showed.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Friday, but remained on track for
their worst month in three years as hopes for a preliminary U.S.-China trade
deal buoyed demand for riskier assets and the dollar.
    * OIL: Oil prices were steady in quiet trade with the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday underway, while investors awaited a meeting of OPEC and its allies next
week that may result in the extension of a production cut agreement to support
the market.
    * The UK blue-chip index retreated from a near four-month high on Thursday,
weighed down by stocks trading ex-dividend and as U.S. ratification of
legislation on Hong Kong raised concerns that progress in trade talks with China
may be undone.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Jangada Mines    JANJ.L  FY 2019 Earnings Release
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below