UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 5

    Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17
points higher at 7,387 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ENERGY FIRMS: Drax, Equinor and National Grid
announced plans to develop the world's first net zero emissions industrial zone
in the north east of England by 2040, a move they said could help Britain meet
its climate targets. 
    * COPPER: Prices rose after copper producer Antofagasta cut its
output forecast from Chile due to nationwide protests in the world's biggest
copper producer. 
    * GOLD: Prices edged down as hopes of a Sino-U.S. trade pact boosted the
dollar and spurred appetite for riskier assets, blunting investors' interest in
holding the non-yielding bullion.
    * The UK blue chip index surged nearly 1% to a more than one-month high on
Monday as heavyweight banks, miners and oil stocks were driven higher by hopes
of a trade deal between the U.S. and China.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
       
 Associated British Foods PLC            Full Year 2019 Earnings
 Imperial Brands PLC                     Full Year 2019 Earnings
 Weir Group PLC                          Q3 2019 Statement
 IWG Plc                                 Q3 2019 Trading Update
 
        
 (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)
