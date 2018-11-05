Company News
November 5, 2018 / 5:53 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 5

    Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at
7,094 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ROLLS ROYCE: Emirates is edging towards a deal with Rolls-Royce to
power its latest Airbus A380 superjumbos but has not yet reached a
final agreement, the Dubai-based airline said on Sunday.
    * RANDGOLD, BARRICK GOLD: Barrick Gold shareholders have voted
overwhelmingly in favor of the Canadian miner's $6.1 billion acquisition of
Africa-focused Randgold Resources, three people familiar with the
preliminary vote count told Reuters on Friday.
    * BARCLAYS, LLOYDS: Britain's Barclays and Lloyds were the
surprise laggards in a European Union bank health check on Friday, although none
of the 48 lenders tested failed a major capital threshold.
    * En+: En+ Group has appointed one of its senior managers Vladimir
Kiriukhin as its new chief executive, the company said on Friday, as it
continues talks with Washington on easing U.S. sanctions.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady in early Asian trade on Monday as the dollar
eased, while investors are tuned in to the U.S. congressional elections on
Tuesday. 
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday as the start to U.S. sanctions against
Iran's fuel exports was softened by waivers that will allow major buyers to
still import Iranian crude, at least temporarily. 
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent as a sell-off in defensive
sectors from tobacco to healthcare knocked UK shares off a three-week high and
into negative territory at the close on Friday as earlier optimism over a Brexit
deal and a possible end to the U.S.-China row faded.
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
