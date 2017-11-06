UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 23 points lower at 7,537 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BAT: British American Tobacco will shut shop in Philippine operations by the end of 2017 amid "difficult environment" and after it lost out on buying local cigarette manufacturer Mighty Corporation, Manila Bulletin reported citing sources. (bit.ly/2zyMnlD) * LSE: UK activist investor TCI Fund Management has called on London Stock Exchange Group's Chairman Donald Brydon to step down, saying that Chief Executive Xavier Rolet was being forced out of the company. * GLENCORE: Chadian government officials will meet Glencore executives in Paris on Monday to discuss restructuring the country's debt, two senior Chadian government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday. * LONMIN: Embattled London and Johannesburg-listed platinum producer Lonmin , will unveil new health and road projects in South Africa on Monday in a ceremony that will be overshadowed by its latest share price collapse. * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto , said it had appointed Simon Trott as chief commercial officer, a newly created role, as it "increases focus on driving mine-to-market value". * SAUDI ARAMCO IPO: U.S. President Donald Trump publicly appealed on Saturday for Saudi Arabia to list national oil company Saudi Aramco's shares in New York, intervening in a battle among the world's top stock exchanges. The London Stock Exchange has also received some government support for its bid, although that has been less public. * BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday will stress to wary business leaders a commitment to securing a transitional deal once Britain leaves the European Union, seeking to assuage fears of a cliff-edge departure. * BREXIT: Britain's economy will grow more slowly in the short term if the country fails to secure a future trading deal with the European Union after Brexit, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Sunday. * BREXIT: Almost two in three British firms will have implemented Brexit contingency plans by March if Britain and the rest of the European Union have not struck a transitional deal by then, the Confederation of British Industry said. * UK ECONOMY: Growth in Britain's private sector held steady in the three months to October after weakening recently, and the inflation hit to consumers and Brexit concerns for companies mean growth will probably stay modest, an industry survey showed. The Confederation of British Industry's monthly indicator of output for manufacturers, retailers and services companies remained at +11, its joint lowest level since June. * PROPERTY: HomeRenter, a new British online property lettings website backed by newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror is to be launched on Monday, offering to cut out the role of traditional letting agents and the hefty fees which they levy on tenants. * UK CAR SALES: British new car sales in October fell by about 12 percent year on year, marking a seventh consecutive month of decline, preliminary data released by an industry body showed on Monday. Sales were hurt by a decline in business and consumer confidence, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. * OIL: Oil prices hit their highest levels since July 2015 early on Monday as markets tightened, while Saudi Arabia's crown prince cemented his power over the weekend through an anti-corruption crackdown that included high profile arrests. * GOLD: Gold held steady on Monday, but hovered near a one-week low hit in the previous session, as largely upbeat U.S. economic data reinforced the prospects of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month. * METALS: London nickel and copper extended gains on Monday, supported by upbeat sentiment over potential demand from electric vehicles in the wake of last week's cheery London industry week. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher on Friday at 7,560.35, after shares hit a record closing high, supported by a rally in global stocks and the Bank of England's interest rate hike, which helped British exporters by putting pressure on sterling. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)