November 6, 2019 / 5:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 6

    Nov 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points
lower at 7,371 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca said it is launching a new fund with
China International Capital Corporation to invest $1 billion in China's
healthcare sector, as it expands its research work in the country. It will also
distribute Sun Pharma cancer drugs in China.
    * MOTHERCARE: Mothercare is set to close all its British stores with
the loss of at least 2,500 jobs after its domestic operations buckled under the
weight of the pressures plaguing the retail sector.
    * SPIRIT MAKERS: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a phone call,
urged U.S. President Donald Trump to lift tariffs on goods including scotch
whisky, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, after falling over 1% in the
previous session, as investors took a step back from riskier assets in the
absence of concrete developments on the U.S.-China trade front.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, pulled down by a larger-than-expected
build-up in U.S. crude stocks, after gaining for three straight sessions on
expectations of an easing of in U.S.-China trade tensions.
    * The UK blue-chip index advanced 0.3% on Tuesday, as gains for oil majors
and miners pushed it into the black, buoyed by hopes of a trade deal between the
United States and China.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:        
 Marks and Spencer Group                    Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Totally Plc                                Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Connect Group                              Full Year Earnings Release
 Gattaca Plc                                Full Year Earnings Release
 Ultra Electronics Holdings                 Q3 Trading Statement Release
 Intu Properties                            Q3 Trading Statement Release
       
    
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
