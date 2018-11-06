UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 6

Company News
    Nov 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points
higher at 7,109
on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ROLLS ROYCE: China Eastern Airlines said on Tuesday it had signed a 10.13
billion yuan ($1.5 billion) engine and maintenance agreement with Rolls-Royce.

    * PADDY POWER BETFAIR: The National Hockey League on Monday announced that
FanDuel Group, a unit of Paddy Power Betfair PLC, would be an official sports
betting partner.
    * LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group Plc will cut around 6,000 jobs,
while adding 8,000 new roles as part of a planned 3 billion pound ($3.91
billion) investment, Sky News reported on Monday.
    * RANDGOLD, BARRICK GOLD: If all goes according to plan, Barrick Gold
 will have fewer mines and workers one year after acquiring
Africa-focused Randgold Resources, the Canadian miner's executive
chairman said on Monday, as its investors approved the deal.
    * EASYJET: Britain's exit from the European Union next year should not lead
to flight disruption, even in the case of a no-deal, Easyjet's Chief Executive
said on Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady early Tuesday ahead of U.S. midterm
elections that may fuel interest in the metal as a hedge against risk if the
result sparks volatility in wider financial markets.
    * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by exemptions from
Washington that will allow Iran's biggest oil customers to keep buying from
Tehran, as well as concerns that an economic slowdown may curb fuel demand
growth. 
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent in choppy trade on Monday as
leading software group MicroFocus surprised with a robust revenue
outlook and Evraz was boosted by gains in steel prices in China.
 
 UP Global Sourcing Holdings Plc  UPGS.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc     MRW.L    Q3 2019 Trading Statement 
 Weir Group Plc                   WEIR.L   Q3 2018 Interim Management Statement
 Castleton Technology Plc         CTPC.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 First Derivatives Plc            FRST.L   Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 Connect Group Plc                CNCTC.L  Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Imperial Brands Plc              IMB.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Associated British Foods Plc     ABF.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 William Hill Plc                 WMH.L    Trading Statement 
 DS Smith Plc                     SMDS.L   Pre-Close Trading Statement 
 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc  DLGD.L   Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 Vesuvius Plc                     VSVS.L   Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 Georgia Capital Plc              CGEO.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Purplebricks Group Plc           PURP.L   Trading Statement
 Jardine Lloyd Thompson           JLT.L    Interim Management Statement
 IAG                              ICAG.L   Oct. Traffic & Capacity Status
 Synthomer Plc                    SYNTS.L  Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 
