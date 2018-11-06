UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher at 7,109 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROLLS ROYCE: China Eastern Airlines said on Tuesday it had signed a 10.13 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) engine and maintenance agreement with Rolls-Royce. * PADDY POWER BETFAIR: The National Hockey League on Monday announced that FanDuel Group, a unit of Paddy Power Betfair PLC, would be an official sports betting partner. * LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group Plc will cut around 6,000 jobs, while adding 8,000 new roles as part of a planned 3 billion pound ($3.91 billion) investment, Sky News reported on Monday. * RANDGOLD, BARRICK GOLD: If all goes according to plan, Barrick Gold will have fewer mines and workers one year after acquiring Africa-focused Randgold Resources, the Canadian miner's executive chairman said on Monday, as its investors approved the deal. * EASYJET: Britain's exit from the European Union next year should not lead to flight disruption, even in the case of a no-deal, Easyjet's Chief Executive said on Monday. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady early Tuesday ahead of U.S. midterm elections that may fuel interest in the metal as a hedge against risk if the result sparks volatility in wider financial markets. * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by exemptions from Washington that will allow Iran's biggest oil customers to keep buying from Tehran, as well as concerns that an economic slowdown may curb fuel demand growth. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent in choppy trade on Monday as leading software group MicroFocus surprised with a robust revenue outlook and Evraz was boosted by gains in steel prices in China. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: UP Global Sourcing Holdings Plc UPGS.L Full Year 2018 Earnings WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc MRW.L Q3 2019 Trading Statement Weir Group Plc WEIR.L Q3 2018 Interim Management Statement Castleton Technology Plc CTPC.L Half Year 2019 Earnings First Derivatives Plc FRST.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Connect Group Plc CNCTC.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Imperial Brands Plc IMB.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Associated British Foods Plc ABF.L Full Year 2018 Earnings William Hill Plc WMH.L Trading Statement DS Smith Plc SMDS.L Pre-Close Trading Statement Direct Line Insurance Group Plc DLGD.L Q3 2018 Trading Statement Vesuvius Plc VSVS.L Q3 2018 Trading Statement Georgia Capital Plc CGEO.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Purplebricks Group Plc PURP.L Trading Statement Jardine Lloyd Thompson JLT.L Interim Management Statement IAG ICAG.L Oct. Traffic & Capacity Status Synthomer Plc SYNTS.L Q3 2018 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)