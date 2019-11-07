UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 7

Consumer Goods and Retail
    Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points
lower at 7,393 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP: BHP Group's Australian shareholders voted against a
resolution to axe the global miner's membership of industry groups that advocate
for coal, backing the board's call and echoing the stance taken by BHP investors
in London, a preliminary tally showed on Thursday.
    * BT/VODAFONE: Britain's Virgin Media is ditching BT's mobile network
for rival Vodafone from late 2021 in a five-year deal that will allow it
to launch new services such as 5G to its more than 3 million customers. 

    * BP: BP is investing 10 million euros ($11.08 million) in Finnish
transportation app Whim as the oil and gas company seeks to expand its role in a
future low-carbon world.
    * SSE: SSE Renewables has been given consent by the Scottish
government to extend its Gordonbush onshore wind farm in Sutherland, it said on
Wednesday.
    * BOE RATES: Britain's central bank looks set to sit out the global shift
towards lower interest rates on Thursday, though investors will watch for any
policymaker who might break ranks and vote to give the country's slowing economy
more help.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors maintained
a cautious stance amid signs of a delay in Washington and Beijing sealing a
long-awaited interim trade deal.
    * OIL: Oil prices trod water on Thursday after losses in the previous
session, as traders were cautious amid concerns over a potential delay in
sealing a long-awaited interim U.S.-China trade deal and a huge increase of U.S.
crude stockpiles.
    * EX-DIVS: BP and Whitbread will trade without entitlement to
its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6.5 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip index closed rose 0.1%, as investors waited for news on
U.S.-China trade talks before making further bets.
    
