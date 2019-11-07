UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,393 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: BHP Group's Australian shareholders voted against a resolution to axe the global miner's membership of industry groups that advocate for coal, backing the board's call and echoing the stance taken by BHP investors in London, a preliminary tally showed on Thursday. * BT/VODAFONE: Britain's Virgin Media is ditching BT's mobile network for rival Vodafone from late 2021 in a five-year deal that will allow it to launch new services such as 5G to its more than 3 million customers. * BP: BP is investing 10 million euros ($11.08 million) in Finnish transportation app Whim as the oil and gas company seeks to expand its role in a future low-carbon world. * SSE: SSE Renewables has been given consent by the Scottish government to extend its Gordonbush onshore wind farm in Sutherland, it said on Wednesday. * BOE RATES: Britain's central bank looks set to sit out the global shift towards lower interest rates on Thursday, though investors will watch for any policymaker who might break ranks and vote to give the country's slowing economy more help. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors maintained a cautious stance amid signs of a delay in Washington and Beijing sealing a long-awaited interim trade deal. * OIL: Oil prices trod water on Thursday after losses in the previous session, as traders were cautious amid concerns over a potential delay in sealing a long-awaited interim U.S.-China trade deal and a huge increase of U.S. crude stockpiles. * EX-DIVS: BP and Whitbread will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6.5 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed rose 0.1%, as investors waited for news on U.S.-China trade talks before making further bets. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Howden Joinery Group Q3 Trading Statement Release Derwent London Q3 Business Update Renewi Half Year Earnings Release Halfords Group Half Year Earnings Release Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Statement Release System1 Group Half Year Earnings Release Tate & Lyle Half Year Earnings Release BAE Systems Trading Statement Release RSA Insurance Group Q3 Trading Statement Release J Sainsbury Half Year Earnings Release Provident Financial Q3 Trading Statement Release Senior Plc Trading Statement Release G4S Q3 Trading Statement Release Lancashire Holdings Q3 Trading Statement Release Auto Trader Group Half Year Earnings Release Inchcape Q3 Trading Statement Release Superdry Half Year Pre-Close Trading Statement Persimmon Trading Statement Release IMI Plc Q3 Interim Management Statement Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala in Bengaluru)