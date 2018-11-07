UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 33 points higher at 7,074 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Mining giant BHP Billiton expects some interruption to its Australian iron ore exports after a nearly 3-km-long train loaded with the commodity was forcibly derailed this week after running away en route to a key shipping hub. * THOMAS COOK: British holiday company Thomas Cook Group Plc said it plans an independent hygiene assessment at any property where some customers fell sick last summer, following the deaths of two British tourists in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada in August. * EUROTORG: Eurotorg Holdings Plc (IPO-ERH.L), the biggest food retailer in Belarus, on Tuesday delayed its plans to list its shares in London, blaming current market conditions. * GLENCORE: Glencore subsidiary Katanga Mining has halted cobalt exports from its Kamoto Project in Democratic Republic of Congo while it builds a facility to remove uranium, it said on Tuesday. * GOLD: Gold came off a one-week low to trade higher on Wednesday as investors sought cover from market volatility and uncertainty surrounding the fallout of U.S. midterm elections results. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as rising output and U.S. sanction waivers that allow Iran’s biggest buyers to keep taking its crude reinforced the outlook for a well-supplied market. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.9 percent as the pound strengthened amid renewed optimism over a Brexit deal while investors took risk off the table as Americans went to the polls in midterm elections. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: G4S PLC GFS.L Q3 2018 Trading Statement Marks and Spencer Group PLC MKS.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Persimmon PLC PSN.L Q3 2018 Trading Statement Dairy Crest Group PLC DCG.L Half Year 2019 Earnings JD Wetherspoon JDW.L Q1 Trading Update Hochschild Mining HOCM.L Capital Markets Day Dairy Crest Group DCG.L HY Earnings Wizz Air Holdings WIZZ.L HY Earnings Sophos SOPH.L HY Earnings ITV PLC ITV.L Q3 2018 Trading Statement TODAY’S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)