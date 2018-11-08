UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 8

Nov 8 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28 points higher at 7,145 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * RYANAIR: Ryanair Holdings Plc, and long-time Chief Executive Michael O'Leary have been sued in New York by a shareholder that said Europe's largest airline defrauded investors and inflated its share price by overstating its ability to manage labor relations and keep costs down. * BHP: Global miner BHP Billiton will meet its iron ore commitments to customers despite a supply disruption after it had to derail a runaway ore train in Western Australia, Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said on Thursday. * EX-DIVS: BP and Whitbread will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6.2 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday as record U.S. crude output heightened concerns of a return of global oversupply, stoking talk from within OPEC that production curbs may become necessary once again to prevent a glut. * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Thursday on the back of a stronger dollar as investors digested the U.S. midterm election results and turned their focus to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent higher at 7,117.28 points on Wednesday, as UK shares joined a post-U.S. midterms rally with strong gains across sectors despite disappointing trading updates from retailer Marks & Spencer and commercial broadcaster ITV. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: OneSavings Bank PLC Q3 Trading Statement Tate & Lyle PLC Half Year Earnings National Grid PLC Half Year Earnings IMI PLC Q3 Interim Management Statement Inchcape PLC Q3 Trading Statement Howden Joinery Group PLC Q3 Trading Statement Derwent London PLC Q3 Business Update Halfords Group PLC Half Year Earnings Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Interim Management Statement Gattaca PLC Full Year Earnings Tracsis PLC Full Year Earnings Superdry PLC Half Year Pre-Close Trading Statement AstraZeneca PLC Q3 Earnings BAE Systems PLC Trading Statement J Sainsbury PLC Half Year Earnings Burberry Group PLC Interim Earnings Inmarsat PLC Q3 Earnings Auto Trader Group PLC Half Year Earnings Beazley Q3 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)