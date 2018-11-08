Company News
November 8, 2018 / 5:49 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 8

4 Min Read

    Nov 8 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28 points higher at
7,145 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair Holdings Plc, and long-time Chief
Executive Michael O'Leary have been sued in New York by a shareholder that said
Europe's largest airline defrauded investors and inflated its share price by
overstating its ability to manage labor relations and keep costs down. 

    * BHP: Global miner BHP Billiton will meet its iron ore
commitments to customers despite a supply disruption after it had to derail a
runaway ore train in Western Australia, Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said on
Thursday.
    * EX-DIVS: BP and Whitbread will trade without entitlement to
their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6.2 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations.
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday as record U.S. crude output heightened
concerns of a return of global oversupply, stoking talk from within OPEC that
production curbs may become necessary once again to prevent a glut.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Thursday on the back of a stronger
dollar as investors digested the U.S. midterm election results and turned their
focus to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent higher at 7,117.28 points on
Wednesday, as UK shares joined a post-U.S. midterms rally with strong gains
across sectors despite disappointing trading updates from retailer Marks &
Spencer and commercial broadcaster ITV.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 OneSavings Bank PLC                    Q3 Trading Statement
 Tate & Lyle PLC                        Half Year Earnings
 National Grid PLC                      Half Year Earnings
 IMI PLC                                Q3 Interim Management Statement
 Inchcape PLC                           Q3 Trading Statement
 Howden Joinery Group PLC               Q3 Trading Statement
 Derwent London PLC                     Q3 Business Update
 Halfords Group PLC                     Half Year Earnings
 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC              Interim Management Statement
 Gattaca PLC                            Full Year Earnings
 Tracsis PLC                            Full Year Earnings
 Superdry PLC                           Half Year Pre-Close Trading Statement
 AstraZeneca PLC                        Q3 Earnings
 BAE Systems PLC                        Trading Statement
 J Sainsbury PLC                        Half Year Earnings
 Burberry Group PLC                     Interim Earnings
 Inmarsat PLC                           Q3 Earnings
 Auto Trader Group PLC                  Half Year Earnings
 Beazley                                Q3 Trading Statement
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.